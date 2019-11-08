Skip Bayless: Cowboys vs Vikings will be the ‘biggest game of the year so far in the NFL’
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Kirk Cousins
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless previews this Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, saying it's the biggest game of the NFL season thus far.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879