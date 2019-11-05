Skip Bayless: Cowboys let the Giants ‘hang around way too long’ in Monday’s win
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- Saquon Barkley
- Saquon Barkley
- Skip Bayless on the Cowboys
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys beating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, showing frustration about another slow first half start by the Cowboys.
