Mark Schlereth on why the 49ers’ scheme and preparation sets them apart
Video Details
Mark Schlereth talks about the intense level of preparation and planning done by Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers and why it sets them apart from the rest of the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879