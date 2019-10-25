Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Patriots trading Michael Bennett to the Cowboys
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to news that defensive end Michael Bennett has been traded from the New England Patriots to the Dallas Cowboys, a move that Shannon thinks was inevitable.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879