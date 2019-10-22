Shannon Sharpe predicts the Lakers will win the NBA Championship ahead of regular-season opener
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks about the Los Angeles Lakers and explains why he believes they will win the NBA Championship for the 2019-2020 season.
