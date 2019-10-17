Shannon Sharpe doubts that James Harden can share the spotlight with Russell Westbrook
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Houston Rockets preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs last night, in which James Harden scored 40 points and Russell Westbrook only scored 13.
