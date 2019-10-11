Eric Dickerson believes it may be time for the Cowboys to consider moving on from Jason Garrett
Video Details
Eric Dickerson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Eric thinks the Cowboys need to seriously consider moving on from HC Jason Garret.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879