Shannon Sharpe on Kawhi: ‘He’s not even close to being the best player in the world’
Kawhi Leonard makes his Los Angeles Clippers preseason debut last night. Hear why Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Kawhi's teammates that he's 'the best player on the world'. Do you agree with Shannon?
