Shannon Sharpe: ‘I owe Baker Mayfield an apology’ for reaction to handshake incident
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- NFC
- NFC West
- Richard Sherman
- San Francisco 49ers
- Undisputed
-
Shannon Sharpe apologizes to Baker Mayfield for criticizing him for not shaking Richard Sherman's hand ahead of Monday Night's game. A video released yesterday afternoon shows Mayfield does shake Sherman's hand before the coin toss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879