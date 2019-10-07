Michael Vick: ‘I was impressed’ by Kyler Murray’s game-winning drive against the Bengals
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Kyler Murray
- Kyler Murray
- Michael Vick
- NFC
- NFC West
- Undisputed
-
Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Kyler Murray's performance in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 5 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hear what Mike thought about Kyler's performance on the game-winning drive.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879