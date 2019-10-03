Shannon Sharpe on Kyler Murray missing the NFL top-10 rookie list: ‘He has not been a difference maker’
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was recently not named to the NFL top-10 rookie list and Shannon Sharpe has no issue with the decision. Hear why Shannon doesn't think Kyler deserves to be on the list because he has yet to be a real difference maker.
