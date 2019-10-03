Shannon Sharpe takes Seahawks at home vs Rams: ‘Russell Wilson might be the best QB in the NFC’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe looks ahead to tonight's Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams matchup. Hear why Shannon thinks Russell Wilson will lead the Seahawks to an at-home win over Todd Gurley and Jared Goff.
