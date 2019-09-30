Shannon Sharpe: Browns big win over Baltimore proves they need to play through Nick Chubb
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- FCS (I-AA)
- Lamar Cardinals
- Southland
- Undisputed
-
Shannon Sharpe breaks down the Cleveland Browns' impressive 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens and whether this should change expectations for the Browns after a slow start.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.