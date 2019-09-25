Skip Bayless isn’t surprised LaMelo Ball is drawing NBA hype after hot start in Australia
Video Details
LaMelo Ball impressed early in his time playing basketball in Australia, and now he's being looked at as the potential top NBA pick in the 2020 draft. Skip Bayless explains why he isn't surprised by LaMelo's recent hype.
