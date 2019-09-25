Shannon Sharpe: Patrick Mahomes being ranked 6th on PFF’s QB list is ‘some bulljive’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Pro Football Focus' new quarterback rankings, where they rank Tom Brady 1st overall and Patrick Mahomes is ranked 6th in the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618