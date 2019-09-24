Herd Hierarchy: Colin’s Top 10 NFL teams after 2019- 20 Week 3 | NFL | THE HERD
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- AFC South
- AFC West
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- NFC South
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
- Undisputed
-
Colin Cowherd shares his Top 10 NFL teams after Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618