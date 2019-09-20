Skip and Shannon predict Chiefs and Rams victories on Sunday
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC West
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- NFC
- NFC West
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 3 matchups. Shannon predicts the Chiefs will win their game while Skip predicts the Rams will win their game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618