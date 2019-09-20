Shannon Sharpe: Gardner Minshew has ‘caught fire like Nick Foles caught fire in Philly’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks about Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew earning his first career win as an NFL starter in Jacksonville's 20-7 win over Tennessee last night.
