Shannon Sharpe: Taco Charlton had not lived up to expectations — he was a bust for the Cowboys
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless react to 2017 first-round pick Taco Charlton being released from Dallas Cowboys. Shannon says Taco didn't live up to expectations.
