Skip and Shannon disagree on whether Eli Manning belongs in the Hall of Fame
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss Eli Manning's legacy with the New York Giants. Skip and Shannon are on opposite sides on if Eli belongs in the NFL Hall of Fame.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618