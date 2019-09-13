Skip explains his ‘jinx rules’ and how Ernestine jinxed the Pats-Chiefs AFC Championship Game last year
Skip's wife Ernestine Sclafani Bayless joins today's show. Hear Skip explains his 'jinx rules' and how Ernestine jinxed the New England Patriots- Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game last year.
