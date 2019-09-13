Skip Bayless likes the Cowboys in a close rivalry win against the Redskins
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss Sunday's Week 2 Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins matchup. Skip predicts the Cowboys will win 28-25 in Washington. Do you agree with Skip?
