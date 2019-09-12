Skip Bayless says Jameis Winston will outplay Cam Newton this year
Video Details
Skip Bayless previews tonight's Thursday Night Football game between Tampa Bay and Carolina and claims Jameis Winston is poised to have a better season than Cam Newton.
