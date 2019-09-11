Shannon Sharpe: ‘KD owes me an apology’ for being right about why he left Golden State
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kevin Durant opening up to the Wall Street Journal about disliking the NBA culture and politics that come with it. Plus, Shannon thinks KD owes him an apology for being right about why he left Golden State.
