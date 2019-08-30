Skip and Shannon believe Carmelo Anthony is a great fit for the Brooklyn Nets
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to reports that the Brooklyn Nets are interested in Carmelo Anthony and explain why he would be a great fit with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
