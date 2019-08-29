Eric Dickerson: Saquon Barkley is the best running back in the NFL and ‘reminds me of Barry Sanders’

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in studio to pick who's the best running back in the NFL. Hear why ED leans towards Saquon Barkley over Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Le'Veon bell.

