Eric Dickerson: Saquon Barkley is the best running back in the NFL and ‘reminds me of Barry Sanders’
Video Details
Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in studio to pick who's the best running back in the NFL. Hear why ED leans towards Saquon Barkley over Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Le'Veon bell.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618