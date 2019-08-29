Skip Bayless: Ezekiel Elliott will be ‘signed, sealed and delivered’ to play in Week 1 for the Cowboys
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses the latest on Ezekiel Elliott's holdout from the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why he thinks Jerry Jones will get this deal done before Week 1 of the regular season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618