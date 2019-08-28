Shannon Sharpe has ‘no problem’ with Zack Martin’s comments about Ezekiel Elliott
Shannon Sharpe discusses Dallas Cowboys' captain Zack Martin's comments about Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Hear why Shannon thinks this is not like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Le'Veon Bell situation during his holdout.
