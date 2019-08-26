Shannon Sharpe reacts to Andrew Luck’s decision to retire from the NFL
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on Andrew Luck announcing his retirement from the NFL. Hear why Shannon commends Luck's decision and puts some blame on the Indianapolis Colts.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618