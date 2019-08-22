Skip Bayless: There should be ‘more pressure’ on Carson Wentz than any other player this season
Video Details
Carson Wentz is reportedly not expected to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens tonight. Skip Bayless explains why there's immense pressure on Wentz this year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618