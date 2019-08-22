Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady will play in the NFL after this year — just not with the Patriots
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks about Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Hear why he thinks this year is Brady's last season with the Patriots.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618