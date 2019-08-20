James Harrison: Antonio Brown needs to move on from helmet drama because he’s ‘looking real selfish’
Former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about the report that Antonio Brown will file another grievance over helmet issue. Harrison explains why it's time for AB to give it up.
