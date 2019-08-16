Bucky Brooks defends Kyler Murray after poor performance: ‘It’s a bigger indictment on Kliff Kingsbury’
Video Details
Bucky Brooks defends rookie QB Kyler Murray after his poor performance against the Oakland Raiders. Hear why he defends Kyler and thinks, 'It's a bigger indictment on Kliff Kingsbury.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618