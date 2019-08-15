Rob Parker thinks Lakers will regret passing on Ty Lue now that he’ll reportedly join Clippers staff
Rob Parker reacts to the reports that Ty Lue joined the Los Angeles Clippers as an assistant coach. Hear why he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers will live to regret not hiring him as head coach.
