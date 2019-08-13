Rob Parker is not buying Kareem’s comments that LeBron James has nothing to prove with Lakers
Video Details
Rob Parker discusses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's comments on LeBron James re-posting a picture on Instagram of himself with Los Angeles Lakers greats. Hear why Rob thinks Kareem is giving LeBron a pass.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618