Skip Bayless believes KD still has lingering issues with the Warriors
Video Details
In a recent interview, Kevin Durant claimed that he had no lingering issues with the Golden State Warriors and their handling of his return after his initial injury in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Hear why Skip Bayless doesn't buy what KD was selling.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618