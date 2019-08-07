Shannon Sharpe has a problem with Aaron Rodgers’ comments about Packers doing joint practices
Shannon Sharpe on why Aaron Rodgers should 'stop complaining' and allow Green Bay Packers' new head coach Matt LaFleur to coach the team his way.
