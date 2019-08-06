Skip Bayless: Tom Brady will be playing at a ‘high level’ until he’s 45 years old
Tom Brady recently signed a 2-year extension with the New England Patriots, but Skip Bayless doesn't think his career will wrap up after this contract. Hear why Skip thinks Brady can keep playing until he's 45 years old.
