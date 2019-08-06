Shannon Sharpe is convinced Carson Wentz deserved to be ranked top QB in the NFC East
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe is convinced Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz deserved to be ranked top QB in the NFC East. Hear why he believes he's better than Dak Prescott.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618