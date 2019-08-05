Shannon Sharpe: David Griffin is backpedaling on LeBron comments because of ‘rightfully’ received backlash
Video Details
New Orleans Pelicans GM recently spoke to the media about troubles he had with LeBron James during his tenure with the Cleveland Pelicans but has since softened his stance on LeBron. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Griffin is backpedaling on his comments only because criticism that he has received.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618