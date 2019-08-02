Shannon Sharpe explains why Ben Roethlisberger continues to show why ‘he’s not a great leader’

Video Details

Ben Roethlisberger said that he's enjoying training camp more this season and is not sure why. Shannon Sharpe points to Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell's departures as the reason. and says why Big Ben subtly alluding to this shows why he's not a great leader.

