Skip Bayless has no issue with Baker Mayfield’s leadership approach towards wide receivers
Video Details
Skip Bayless has no issue with Baker Mayfield's leadership approach towards wide receivers on the Cleveland Browns. Hear why Skip thinks teammates won't take Baker's attitude makes 'too personal.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618