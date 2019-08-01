Greg Jennings breaks down why Dak Prescott is not a Top 100 player in the NFL
Video Details
Greg Jennings joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about Dak Prescott. Hear him explains why Dak Prescott doesn't belong in the Top 100 players.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618