Skip and Shannon react to Michael Thomas’ $100M extension with the New Orleans Saints
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Michael Thomas signing a 5-year $100M contract extension with the New Orleans Saints. Find out why Skip thinks Thomas was 'over paid' in the transaction and Shannon believe it was 'well deserved.'
