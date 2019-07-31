Jane Slater gives insight on Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys contract situation
Video Details
NFL Network Reporter Jane Slater joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Ezekiel Elliott holding out from the Dallas Cowboys to receive a new contract. Hear why she thinks this won't be a Le'Veon Bell situation.
