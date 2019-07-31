Shannon Sharpe: Ezekiel Elliott’s ranking beneath Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara is accurate
Shannon Sharpe believes Ezekiel Elliott's RB ranking beneath Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara is accurate. Hear why he thinks the stats make the placement true.
