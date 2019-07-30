Skip and Shannon discuss if Carmelo Anthony will get another chance to play in the NBA
Carmelo Anthony hasn't been on a team since early last season, but will he get another opportunity to play in the NBA? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe give their thoughts.
