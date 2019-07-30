Michael Vick doesn’t see Lamar Jackson passing his rushing attempts from last season
Video Details
Michael Vick doesn't see Lamar Jackson passing his rushing attempt record from last season. Hear why Vick disagrees with John Harbaugh's statement to 'bet the over' on his rushing yards this season.
