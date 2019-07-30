Skip Bayless thinks Jerry Jones ‘declared negotiating war on Ezekiel Elliott’ after recent comments
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that teams don't have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl amid Ezekiel Elliott's holdout. Skip Bayless explains why those words were not good for Zeke.
