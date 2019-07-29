‘This guy is special’: Greg Jennings on why Aaron Rodgers is definitely a Top 5 Quarterback
Greg Jennings joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Bucky Brooks' recent evaluation on Aaron Rodgers saying he's not a Top 5 quarterback. Hear why Jennings disagrees and lays out why he's clearly in that group.
